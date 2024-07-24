London T100 Triathlon: Triathlete star Lucy Charles Barclay talks legacy, strengths and weakness

This year, London will host the T100 World Tour, transforming its historic landmarks and vibrant streets into the ultimate racecourse.

In preparation for the triathlon, City A.M. caught up with Lucy Charles Barclay, who is known for her incredible swimming skills and multiple triathlon titles, at the iconic London Aquatics Center, a world-class facility from the 2012 Olympics.

Watch her coach a group of swimmers training for their first T100 triathlon and hear her insights on swimming in open water versus pools. Lucy shares her journey from a competitive swimmer to a top triathlete, her passion for inspiring the next generation, and the intense training regimen leading up to the London T100.