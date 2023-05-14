London Lions complete BBL and WBBL double double at O2 Arena

The London Lions completed the domestic basketball double double after both the men’s and women’s teams beat the Leicester Riders in the play-off finals at the O2 Arena.

The women backed up their 95-42 Cup victory with a 57-41 win over the Riders in the opening match of the play-off Sunday in South London, which reportedly attracted a crowd of over 15,000.

London Lions roar

The men followed up their 79-71 Cup success with a 88-80 victory in the second play-off of the day to get revenge over the side who beat them at the same stage last season.

It’s the first ever play-off championship victory for the London Lions and won the league with a record breaking number of games to spare and concluded the season 14 points clear of the Riders in the table.

We get into it on the court, we get into it off the court but really we’re like brothers,” MVP Jordan Taylor said. “Ryan [Schmidt, coach] tells us every day how proud he is of us. What we’re building is special and I am happy to be part of it.

The Lions also became the first ever UK team to reach the EuroCup play-offs but lost to Club Joventut Badalona.

They are set to feature in the next edition of the continental competition having topped their domestic league and making the top eight of their group this year.

Results this year

Men

Cup: Lions 79-71 Leicester Riders

Trophy: Caledonia Gladiators 73-70 Cheshire Phoenix

Play-off: London Lions 88-80 Leicester Riders

Women

Cup: London Lions 95-42 Leicester Riders

Trophy: Lions 81-70 Leicester Riders

Play-off: London Lions 57-41 Leicester Riders