NBA star becomes part-owner of London Lions basketball team

Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby has taken a minority stake in London Lions of the British Basketball League

Harlesden-born NBA star OG Anunoby has returned to his roots by becoming a part-owner of British Basketball League side London Lions.

Toronto Raptors wing Anunoby, 25, has taken a minority stake in the team, which is majority owned by American investment group 777 Partners.

His investment is another boost to the Lions, the leading team in a British basketball scene currently enjoying a surge in popularity.

“It’s great to see everything that is going on in British basketball right now which is why I am really excited to join the London Lions,” said Anunoby.

“I just want to do my part as a role model to all the young hoopers in London and across the entire UK. I look forward to visiting the team in the off-season and can’t wait to help build with the organisation.”

Anunoby, who was born in London but moved to the US aged four, was drafted by the Raptors in 2017 and became the first British basketball player to win an NBA Championship with the team in 2019.

The Lions men’s and women’s teams swept the BBL Cup finals in January, while both sit top of their league tables as the play-offs approach.

“We are delighted to welcome OG Anunoby as a part-owner of the London Lions at such an exciting time in the club’s history,” said Lenz Balan, 777 Partners vice-president.

“Having broken a number of records this year, we believe that having OG’s calibre and experience on the ownership team will help bring the club to the next level.

“He is a top player that shares the same DNA and passion as our team and will be instrumental in helping put British basketball on an even bigger stage in years to come.”

The Lions conclude their regular season fixtures this weekend, when the men’s team host Plymouth City Patriots on Friday and visit Caledonia Gladiators on Sunday.

The women’s team head to the Gladiators tonight, go to Manchester Met Mystics on Saturday and then welcome Durham Palatinates on Sunday.

The season concludes in May with a men’s and women’s playoff final double-header at the O2.