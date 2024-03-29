London Lions: ‘Do-or-die’ EuroCup semi-final has crowds flocking to Copper Box

Sam DEKKER of London Lions during the BKT EuroCoupe match between Paris Basketball and London Lions at Adidas Arena on March 26, 2024 in Paris, France.(Photo by Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport via Getty Images) – Photo by Icon Sport

Over 7,000 fans are expected to cram into the Copper Box tonight as London Lions take on Paris in the EuroCup semi-finals.

The British Basketball League side come into this second leg of three with a deficit but know they’re on the cusp of an incredible achievement against competition favourites Paris.

“I’ve already forgotten about what happened in the first game, we’ve got another one in front of us that’s a lot more important,” London Lions forward Conor Morgan said.

“It’s a do-or-die game for us, our season will end or it will continue, so I’m looking forward to it.”

London Lions centre Josh Sharma, 27, said: “I was out for our first home game against Paris [a 106-102 victory for the visitors in October] but I think that was our best home crowd of the season so far – so if our fans can bring that same energy for this Friday, that’ll definitely make a big impact and help us out a lot.”

The Lions finished third out of 10 teams in their group earlier in the season and recorded a number of impressive victories on the continent.

But tonight is when it matters, with the London Lions having only two matchdays to close the 99-86 deficit they currently have.

London Lions’ last hurrah?

And for the franchise, whose women’s team are in the final of their competition, it could be one last hurrah.

There have been recent reports suggesting the women’s team will not compete in Europe next year, even if they win the title, due to a lack of commitment from club owners 777 Partners – who are looking to complete a purchase of Premier League side Everton in the coming weeks.

And London Lions’ late accounts read that there is a,“significant doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

So amidst the hype there may be worry, but tonight at the Copper Box London can announce itself as a basketball hub.

It is a sell out, it’s a huge EuroCup tie, and it is do-or-die for the London Lions. The jeopardy is palpable.