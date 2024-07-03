NBA return to London would be ‘wonderful’ says USA and Warriors coach

The NBA staged annual games in London until 2019 but USA coach Kerr is in favour of a return

The NBA should end its five-year absence from London and return to playing regular games in the capital, says USA men’s Olympic basketball team coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr’s star-studded team, featuring NBA legends LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, are set to take on world champions Germany and South Sudan at the O2 this month.

It will be a rare treat for British basketball fans who enjoyed 13 visits from the NBA between 2007 and 2019 but have been neglected since the league switched its focus to France.

“I’m always up for going to London. It’s a great city and I know how much love there is for the NBA there, so it would be wonderful,” said Kerr, also coach of the Golden State Warriors.

“I always enjoy the overseas trips. We’ve been to China and Japan during my time with the Warriors to play exhibition games and to train.

“I’ve never played a regular season game outside of the United States, but I love the fact that the league is doing it. So hopefully at some point the Warriors will be involved.”

The USA’s games against South Sudan on 20 July and Germany on 22 July form part of their final preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which start a few days later.

“One of the many challenges that we face is that we have generally a brand new group, year after year, and we have to try to move the team quickly,” Kerr added.

“So that comes via practice but also I think with travel, with bonding, with the experience of flying overseas and playing in different venues, different cultures.

“I think our team is very excited about the two games in London. I’ve got family there so I can’t wait to play there. I think everybody’s really excited about not just the Olympics, but the lead up as well.”

Kerr’s squad have been compared to the 1992 USA roster, dubbed the Dream Team, which featured Michael Jordan and won Olympic gold in Barcelona.

“Our roster is obviously laden with stars and players who have accomplished so much. And what I love about these guys is they want to accomplish more,” he said.

“They want to win an Olympic gold medal and that’s why they all signed up for this. We’re well aware of the challenge we’re facing.

“The world of basketball has gotten so much better, so much stronger. We know how good these teams are. And we know we’re going to have to be at our best.”

