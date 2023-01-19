BBC to show NBA matches for rest of the season

The Bulls and Pistons will be on the BBC tonight as the NBA agree rights with the British broadcaster. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NBA matches will be broadcast on the BBC for the rest of the 2022-23 season as the British broadcaster replaces its lost Super Bowl billing.

Tonight’s fixture between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons will be the first to be broadcast as part of the deal.

The two NBA franchises will compete in the NBA Paris Game this evening from 8pm.

The match is the first in Europe since 2020.

Across the remainder of the season, the BBC will show four regular season games, two play-off games, one conference final match and one NBA finals match.

As part of the deal, the BBC will show highlights and will review the season come its conclusion.

In December, NBA went to Mexico City where Miami Heat beat San Antonio Spurs 111-101.

The UK have not hosted a game since 2019 – when the New York Knicks lost a thriller to the Washington Wizards by 101-100.

Peep the updated NBA standings 👀



📲 https://t.co/6FlAlihMep pic.twitter.com/p3s9xaO57u — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2023 NBA Standings

The UK has hosted 16 games in total.

Tonight’s game sees 10th-placed Bulls take on bottom placed Pistons. Killian Hayes – Pistons’ guard – is the only player in either NBA roster to have a French background having grown up in Chalot, four hours from Paris.

The BBC lost it’s US Sports showpiece billing when ITV won the rights to host this year’s Super Bowl.

Elsewhere in US Sport coverage: Sky Sports has the rights to tennis’ US Open, while Sky and the BBC share the Masters golf – Sky will keep the US Open golf and the PGA Championship.

Viaplay host much of the NHL while BT Sport has the rights to MLB.