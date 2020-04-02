BBC to reshow London 2012 Olympics as sports schedule collapses

The BBC will reshow the London 2012 Olympics as the broadcaster battles to fill holes in its schedule caused by the cancellation of sporting events.



The opening ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer this spring alongside a selection of highlights, including the so-called Super Saturday, when Team GB won six gold medals in a single day.



Read more: Wimbledon tennis championships cancelled over coronavirus

Following the cancellation of Euro 2020, the broadcaster will also air some of England’s most memorable footballing moments in June and July, including the best of Euro ‘96.



Some of the greatest matches in Wimbledon history — including Andy Murray’s 2013 victory — will hit screens in July in place of this year’s cancelled tennis championship.



Snooker and cricket fans will also be able to enjoy a selection of memorable moments from the archives.



The bumper schedule marks the BBC’s efforts to find programming to fill vast gaps in its schedule as sporting events around the world have been shelved due to the coronavirus outbreak.



“In these unprecedented and difficult times we are delighted to bring some of the most incredible sporting events from years gone by to our audiences over the next few months,” said BBC director of sport Barbara Slater.



“From glorious moments at the Olympics including the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro ’96 matches, wonderful Wimbledon moments and the best of World Championship snooker, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”



BBC Sport will also offer a range of podcasts, including the fourth series of the That Peter Crouch Podcast and a brand new Question Of Sport podcast, which will also be broadcast on Saturday afternoons on Radio 5 live.



Read more: Coronavirus: BBC overhauls broadcast plans to tackle outbreak

In addition to the dearth of sporting events, the BBC is also battling a squeeze on entertainment programming as producers have been forced to halt filming on shows such as Line of Duty and Eastenders due to the pandemic.



However, the public service broadcaster has said it is committed to keeping the public informed and entertained during the crisis, and has launched a raft of news and culture programming.

