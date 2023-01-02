Liverpool beaten 3-1 by buzzy Brentford in Premier League

Brentford beat Liverpool to move into seventh in the Premier League. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of closing the gap to the Premier League top four took a blow tonight as they were beaten 3-1 by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

The Bees netted through an Ibrahima Konate own goal before Yoane Wissa doubled their lead. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cut the deficit but Bryan Mbeumo scored to ensure Brentford took home the three points.

The result moves Brentford up to seventh and into the wider European qualification places while Liverpool remain in sixth, four points off Manchester United in fourth.

Liverpool could have moved above Tottenham Hotspur and into fifth but were beaten in West London by a dogged and determined Brentford outfit.

The 3-1 victory is Brentford’s sixth win of this Premier League campaign and extends their unbeaten domestic run to six matches.

Liverpool’s failure to win ends a run of four consecutive Premier League wins and keeps the Reds more than three points away from the Champions League qualification places.

Buzzing Brentford

At a raucous Gtech Community Stadium on the banks of the Thames it was Brentford who went ahead after Ben Mee attacked the goal following a corner for the ball to come off Liverpool centre-back Konate’s knee and past his own goalkeeper Alisson.

The London club had two disallowed goals before they netted their second – Wissa and Mee were both flagged offside – before Wissa received a Mathias Jensen cross and headed the ball past the Liverpool No1.

The Reds thought they’d cut the deficit through Darwin Nunez but the Uruguayan striker was deemed offside by VAR.

The two-goal Brentford lead was halved, however, when Oxlade-Chamberlain netted from a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

But Mbeumo restored the cushion in the 83rd minute after the Cameroon winger picked Konate’s pocket through sheer strength and finished past Alisson.

Liverpool were unable to find a way back and suffered their second loss in the capital this season.