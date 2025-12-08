LIV Golf is Formula 1 and PGA Tour is IndyCar, says CEO O’Neil

LIV Golf is switching to a 72-hole format from next season

LIV Golf chief Scott O’Neil says he wants the challenger circuit to be the Formula 1 to the PGA Tour’s IndyCar.

The PGA Tour remains home to most of the top players in men’s golf but is US-centric, while LIV Golf is more international in outlook and innovative in presentation but has few stars at their peak besides Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

“The PGA Tour is a US-focused tour and they do an incredible job. I would say we’re a global tour. It’s very akin to Formula 1 and IndyCar,” said O’Neil.

“IndyCar is a wonder. I went to the Indianapolis 500 and it’s an incredible experience and event. Formula 1 is different, though. It is a cultural experience.

“You have fashion, art, music and sport and world-class hospitality. It’s in all the most important cities in the world and I think that’s much more who we are and what we’re about.”

LIV Golf change to aid world ranking bid

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have been in talks over a merger of assets for two and a half years but appear no closer to finalising a union.

O’Neil’s tour has, however, announced it will ditch its 54-hole format in favour of the standard 72 holes from 2026, a move likely to aid its bid to be recognised by Official World Golf Ranking.

“We are working very closely with the board of OWGR,” O’Neil told the BBC. “It’s likely that will have an impact at some point. There are a whole host of things we are talking through.”

Despite the format change LIV will not be changing its name, which represents the Roman numerals for 54. “LIV is a brand,” he said.

O’Neil, who took over as chief executive at the start of the year, said he saw growth opportunities in “Australia, Korea, the UK, North America, South Africa, Mexico, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore”.