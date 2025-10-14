Littler under new darts management days after going solo

Luke Littler has become the first player to be managed by Target Darts just days after announcing he’d gone solo.

The teenager has catapulted into sporting stardom, and earlier this year won his first World Darts Championship title at Ally Pally.

Last week, however, he split from Martin Foulds’ ZXF Sports, whom he’d been with for five years, before declaring he was on his own.

But having won the World Grand Prix in spectacular fashion on Sunday Litter has been picked up by Target Darts, who have been associated with the teen star for years.

“Target has been part of my career from the very beginning,” Littler said, “and I’ve always had a great relationship with everyone there.

“I’m really happy to have their backing as I continue to focus on my game and prepare for the big tournaments ahead.”

Littler hits the bullseye

A spokesperson for Target Darts stated that “we’ve worked closely with Luke and his family for many years”.

“Luke’s professionalism, focus, and natural talent make him a truly special player,” they added, “and we’re committed to providing the support and structure he needs to reach even greater heights.”

A representative for Target Darts confirmed to City AM that Littler was the first player on their management roster.

“This new chapter strengthens the partnership between Target Darts and Luke Littler,” a statement added, “as both continue to build on their shared success and commitment to excellence within the sport.”

Littler followed up his 6-1 demolition of Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix final with a shock loss to 21-year-old Beau Greaves in a thrilling World Youth Championship semi-final in Wigan.

“I had two 10-dart legs, missed double 12 for a nine and still couldn’t win,” Littler said following the defeat. “Fair play to Beau. All the best in Minehead. Some talent.”