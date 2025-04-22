Littler to headline Hyde Park as darts hits iconic London festival

Luke Littler will headline The Hyde Park Darts Championship this year as the sport descends on the London park’s summer of festivities.

The likes of Stevie Wonder, Neil Young and Sabrina Carpenter will headline on the main stage of the famous London royal park as it hosts a series of major concerts, but The Nuke – alongside Luke Humphries, Fallon Sherrock and Michael van Gerwen – will also play their part in the Hyde Park Open House summer festival.

They’ll be joined by famous guests including former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin, Roman Kemp and Olly Murs.

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matthew Porter said: “We’re really looking forward to putting on a world-class darts show as part of this year’s BST Hyde Park Open House Festival.

“It’s an iconic part of British Summer Time and darts is an iconic part of British culture so to bring the two together is a really exciting concept and we can’t wait for what will be a fun, entertaining evening.”

Littler impact

The event at Hyde Park will take place on 8 July, before the World Matchplay at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens later in the month.

The celebrities will form part of a Pro-Am doubles tournament alongside Littler and co.

The 18-year-old darts sensation has been credited for a surge in interest in the sport since back-to-back World Darts Championship finals in 2024 and 2025, winning earlier this year for the first time.

While Sherrock has excited fans by being the prominent female in the sport.

Demand for darts has seen the use of Alexandra Palace as hosts for the world championships brought into question, with tickets selling out quicker than ever for the most recent edition of the tournament.

There have been moves to the likes of the O2 and ExCeL centre touted but no decision on Ally Pally’s future has been made.