Letters: How meta is the metaverse

(WANG GANG/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

[Re: When tech giant becomes gaming giant: Microsoft buys Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for a record £51bn, Jan 19]

We have seen growth of over 300 per cent in PCT Patent filings for AR/VR technology over five years. This is all the more relevant with news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which not only strengthens their content offering, but also offers additional options for gaming based Metaverses.

It’s notable that companies are filing for patents relating to monetisation in this space. Which begs the question, which type of monetisation approaches prove most successful.

Will we prefer to pay to enjoy activities such as playing games or exercising with friends in the Metaverse, or will we prefer a subscription free model where advertising and virtual productization rule?

Graham McGlashan

[Re: Getir to create 6,000 more jobs as UK expansion gains pace, yesterday]

While it is a good thing there are new jobs being created by burgeoning new industries, the rapid explosion of moped drivers in London streets and the focus on speed is becoming a hazard.

David Carter