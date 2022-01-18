When tech giant becomes gaming giant: Microsoft buys Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for a record £51bn

Microsoft has snapped up Call of Duty and World of Warcraft maker Activision Blizzard this afternoon for $68.7bn in the biggest takeover for the gaming industry.

The deal is the latest – and the biggest – game designer to be bought by the tech giant as it looks to expand its games and consoles offering.

Assuming the deal is a success, it will also make Microsoft the third-largest gaming company by revenue, just behind Tencent and Sony.

The move towers above its acquisition of LinkedIn back in 2016 for $26bn, as well as tech mega deals, like Salesforce snapping up Slack in 2020 for $27.7bn and the previous record deal of Dell buying EMC in 2015 for $67bn.

The Activision deal includes iconic franchises, including Warcraft and Candy Crush, as well as its global eSports activities through Major League Gaming.

For gamers, it crucially means that titles will now come under Microsoft’s Game Pass, allowing subscribers free access.

With Activision Blizzard’s nearly 400 million monthly active players across 190 countries, Microsoft chairman Satya Nadella said that gaming would play “a key role in the development of metaverse platforms” for the firm.

Michael Gartenberg, tech analyst, and ex Apple director, praised the deal and said: “It gives Microsoft access to a huge catalogue of exclusive titles for Xbox and allows them to move further into mobile gaming which moves them beyond the PC and console.”

However, the elephant in the room remains the sexual harassment cases brought against Activision Blizzard in recent months.

Last summer, the videogame publisher was sued for promoting a culture of “constant sexual harassment” in the US, climaxing in a $18m settlement.

The offer means Activision shareholders would receive $95 per share, a 45.3 per cent premium to the share price before the deal was announced.

Shares of Activision were up nearly 30 per cent on Wall Street following the announcement.