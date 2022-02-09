Microsoft crafts new app rules as it jumps through regulatory hurdles for Activision Blizzard deal

Microsoft has announced a new set of principles for its app store, including open access to developers who meet privacy and security standards, as it jumps through regulatory hoops to gain approval for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard mega-deal.

Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions for the $68.7bn deal, the company’s president, Brad Smith said.

Smith said he had previewed the app store policies in the US from lawmakers and received “a positive reaction.”

“Our goal is to build what’s called a universal store for games,” he added.

“In other words, a store that anyone can access on any device on any platform to purchase or download any game that a developer chooses.”

“We have developed these principles in part to address Microsoft’s growing role and responsibility as we start the process of seeking regulatory approval in capitals around the world for our acquisition of Activision Blizzard,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

It also notably agreed to refrain from “unreasonable preferencing or ranking” of Microsoft apps over others.

As the biggest deal in gaming history, Microsoft has rocked the industry, causing severe cause for concern from the likes of Sony.

