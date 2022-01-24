Getir to create 6,000 more jobs as UK expansion gains pace

Getir launched in London in January

Rapid grocery delivery firm Getir has announced plans to create 6,000 fresh jobs in the UK this year as it continues its national rollout.

The start-up currently has 4,000 staff across the UK after expanding rapidly since it launched in London at the start of last year.

Getir said its new recruits will be hired as employees and they will receive the real living wage, ahead of a hiring drive this year.

The Turkey-based firm is injecting £100m into its UK business as online grocery delivery start-ups, including Getir rivals Gorillas and GoPuff, have swiftly expanded in the wake of the pandemic.

Turancan Salur, regional general manager for Getir, said: “2021 was an extremely successful year for Getir as we began our global expansion.

“There is no better city to launch international expansion from than London, due to its worldwide status and welcoming, cosmopolitan and diverse nature.

“From only five stores when we opened a year ago, we now serve our customers from 115 stores which has created thousands of jobs – all from the area surrounding our stores.

“We have beaten all expectations for 2021 and plan to go even further this year; if there is demand out there, we’ll be ready to serve it.”