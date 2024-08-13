Leicester Square stabbing: Man charged and will appear in court today

Police officers at the scene in Leicester Square, London, as a man has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman were stabbed. Picture date: Monday August 12, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE LeicesterSquare. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

A man has been charged and will appear in court later today, over the stabbing of an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square on Monday.

Ioan Pintaru, 32 of no fixed address was held accused of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later this morning.

Police were called to Leicester Square at 11:34hrs on Monday, 12 August following reports of a stabbing.

An 11-year-old girl was found with stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where her injuries, while serious, were assessed as non-life threatening.

“It was initially believed that the girl’s mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also hurt however it was later confirmed that blood from her daughter’s injuries had been mistaken for injuries of her own.”

“The police said Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”