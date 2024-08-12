Man arrested in connection with two stabbings in Leicester Square

British police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing of an eleven-year-old and a thirty-four-year-old woman in Leicester Square.

The two victims were taken to hospital and their condition is unknown, the Met Police said in a post on X.

The force does not believe there are any outstanding suspects, it added.

Police remain at the scene, which is one of the busiest areas in central London.

The stabbing is thought to have taken place next to the Lego store, near the north-west corner of the central London square.

The incident comes after a man was charged two days ago in connection with a shooting in Dalston which left a nine-year-old seriously injured in hospital.

The country has been on high alert after a number of violent riots in connection with multiple stabbings of children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

