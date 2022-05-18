Second London man charged over fatal stabbing of ‘loving father’ near St Paul’s Cathedral

Emmanuel Odunlami

Police have charged a second London man over the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old father near St Paul’s Cathedral.

Jordell Menzies, 25, of Tennyson Road, Brent, was charged with murder Emmanuel Odunlami from Romford.

The victim was found in Gresham Street, suffering from a fatal stab wound at 11:30pm on May 1, 2022.

Menzies has been remanded in custody and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court this morning.

On Monday, the City of London Police said they had charged Quincy Ffrench-Yethman, 26, of Foyle Road, Tottenham, with his murder.

The victim’s family released a statement describing the 32-year-old as a “loving father, fiancé, son, brother, family member and friend who was unjustly taken ahead of his time”, according to the Romford Recorder.