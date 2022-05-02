Man dies after being stabbed near St Paul’s Cathedral

A City of London Police car (Wikipeida/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0))

A man has died after being stabbed late on Sunday night near St Paul’s Cathedral, the City of London Police have confirmed.

The unnamed victim was attacked just before midnight on Gresham Street, and was given CPR by paramedics.

He was taken to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, but later died of his injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Pete O’Doherty, from the City of London Police, said: “City of London Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Gresham Street, EC2V, at 11:30pm on May 1.

” Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and carried out CPR at the scene before he was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he later sadly died. Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”

According to the Standard, Gresham Street remains cornered off by blue tape, by the Lord Raglan Pub on St Martin’s Le Grand.