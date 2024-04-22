Londoners back stop and search as violence cost taxpayers £7bn, poll finds

Londoners have backed stop and search in a bid to slash crime rates, pollsters found, as it emerged violence cost the capital’s taxpayers £7bn last year. Photo: PA

Londoners have backed stop and search in a bid to slash crime rates, pollsters found, as it emerged violence cost the capital’s taxpayers £7bn last year.

Almost one in four Londoners – or 22 per cent – say they have been attacked or threatened with violence in the last five years, research by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Survation revealed.

A total of £7bn of taxpayers’ money was spent on tackling violent crime in the capital in 2023, as knife crime offences continue to rise in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The analysis also found almost two-thirds of Londoners – or 63 per cent – still back the power of the police to use stop and search, despite overall support falling 15 per cent in five years.

More than half of Londoners aged 18-24 also now back the measure, the pollsters found.

Support was also strong, at 51 per cent, for the police to be on foot and accessible in local areas more often – and Londoners are keen to see police sport programmes, station open days and increased transparency with communities.

The CSJ report calls for: stop and search to continue as a tool for crime prevention; the Met Police to publicly and regularly release stop and search data to boost confidence and trust; as well as the findings of the new Violence Harm Assessment.

It also recommends: expanding the Volunteer Police Cadets; ensuring police deliver an enrichment programme and a Right to Sport in all schools; and legislating for social media companies to use ‘redirect’ methods against knife and firearm sale searches online.

Nikita Malik, from the CSJ, said: “With nearly 1 in 4 Londoners attacked or threatened with violence in the last five years, it’s hardly surprising they are demanding more from the police.

“They want them to be more visible and more proactive: conducting stop and search, involved in schools and sports clubs, and part of London’s communities.”

While ex-police officer Emily Wells, now a CSJ researcher, added: “It’s often the families of victims and perpetrators who want police to be more visible on the streets, more involved in communities, and delivering preventative programs such as sports interventions.

“There have undoubtedly been incidents of misuse of stop and search. In those cases, it is vital that police officers conducting unlawful stop and searches are dismissed.

“But where stop and search is used ethically and lawfully it can save lives… [it] remains a tool to use now to prevent more young people being drawn into a life of crime.”

Labour’s mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan, who is campaigning for a record third term at City Hall, defended his record on policing.

A spokesperson for Khan said: “This mayoral election is a clear choice between Sadiq investing in more police officers and youth clubs in London, or the hard-right Tory candidate who has backed huge cuts to London’s vital public services.

“Sadiq is investing a record £151m in this year’s budget for policing and crime prevention. He has also pledged to deliver an additional 1,300 police in London if re-elected.

“Meanwhile the Tory candidate for mayor has backed £1bn cuts to the Met police in real terms since 2010, and supported £1bn of cuts to youth services across the county. Tory cuts that are having a devastating impact on the vital support communities can provide.”

But Conservative candidate Susan Hall told City A.M.: “Sadiq Khan has failed to keep Londoners safe because he can’t lead our police properly and won’t listen to anyone.

“It is shocking to hear that almost one in four Londoners have been attacked or threatened with violence in the last five years of Sadiq Khan’s mayoralty.

“I am listening, which is why I will recruit 1,500 police officers, put two new police bases in every borough, and bring back borough-based policing so your police are local to you.

“You deserve to feel safe and if you vote for me on 2 May, you will be.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Rob Blackie, who is running under the slogan ‘Fix the Met’, added: “Under Sadiq Khan, the police are catching rapists and sexual offenders half as often as they did when he became mayor in 2016. This is a scandal.

“But in this week’s ITV debate, the mayor would not even say that he is sorry for this. The Mayor’s manifesto does not promise to catch significantly more sexual offenders.

“I will get more police back on the frontline, focussed on the crimes that matter most.”

Green Party candidate Zoe Garbett was approached for comment.

The Met Police said they are seeking Londoners’ views via a newly launched 32-question online survey on stop and search to inform work between the force and local communities.

Project lead deputy assistant commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “A key part of our plan to reform the Met is to work closely with communities, ensuring we police with their consent.

“Stop and search has always been a contentious issue. When used well it saves lives and is important in keeping Londoners safe, helping us identify criminality and take dangerous weapons like knives and firearms off our streets.

“I know some Londoners have a poor experience of stop and search and that has damaged the trust, confidence and cooperation of some communities. This is why we are taking the first steps to reset our approach. We want to hear from Londoners and create an agreement between the Met and the public on how we conduct stop and searches in the future.”

To complete the 20-minute survey please visit this link.