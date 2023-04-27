Half of Londoners think Sadiq Khan doing ‘badly’, new poll finds

London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Half of Londoners say they think Sadiq Khan is doing “badly” at City Hall, polling has found.

Exactly 50 per cent rated him as doing “badly” while almost a third (32 per cent) – think the mayor is doing “very badly”, pollsters at YouGov said.

Over a third of Londoners – 35 per cent – said he is doing “well”, the poll (conducted between 14 and 25 April) found.

But the survey, of 1,107 adults in the capital, marks a three-point drop from the last round of polling on the mayor in January 2022.

It comes amid controversy over the mayor’s plans to expand the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) in a bid to tackle air pollution. A judicial review by five Tory councils to challenge the legality of the policy is underway.

Read more ULEZ row continues as Sadiq Khan brands challenge by Tory councils a waste of taxpayers’ cash

Meanwhile, London’s Met Police and the fire brigade have both been placed under special measures.

Khan’s split city

Khan was particularly unpopular with older voters, with 81 per cent of Londoners aged over 65 said he was doing “badly” or “very badly”.

However, Londoners aged 18 to 24 were more positive with 40 per cent saying he was doing “well” while 37 per cent rating him “badly” – the only demographic who were more in favour.

On issues, 65 per cent of the respondents said Khan was doing “badly” on housing; 62 per cent “badly” on crime; and 55 per cent “badly” on transport.

A Labour source said: “The Tories have delivered over a decade of austerity and continue to hold London back.

“But despite this Sadiq Khan is getting on with building a better London for everyone – reducing violent crime, cleaning up the air, delivering a record number of council homes and providing free school meals for all London children from September.”