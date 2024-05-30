Dalston shooting: Nine-year-old left ‘fighting for her life’ and three others injured

Police at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child have been injured. The Metropolitan Police have said the child is in a serious condition and that they are awaiting updates on the condition of the adults. Police said they were called to the scene at around 9.20pm on Wednesday with specialist firearms officers attending.

A manhunt is underway to find the perpetrator of a shooting in Dalston last night, as three adults and a child were injured, with the nine-year-old girl now fighting for her life.

The Met Police said Londoners would be “shocked” by what’s taken place and they are frantically searching for the alleged shooter.

The incident took place last night on Kingsland High Street in Dalston, Hackney, with victims taken to hospital in east London with “gunshot injuries”.

In a police statement just after 1.30 on Thursday, they appealed to the public to find the perpetrator, saying they “left a little girl fighting for her life”.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway made a statement this afternoon saying: “At 9.20 last night, on Kingsland High Street in Hackney, three men and a nine-year-old girl were shot when a firearm was discharged from a motorbike.”

Screengrab taken from a video dated 29/05/24 taken with permission from the social media site X, formerly Twitter, posted by @mcDarke of people at the scene of a shooting at Kingsland High Street, Hackney, east London, where three adults and a child were injured. Photo credit: Ayo Adesina /PA Wire.

Conway added: “Three men, aged 26, 37 and 42, who were sitting outside a restaurant, were taken to hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds. Their conditions are stable, but one potentially faces life-changing injuries.”

“A nine-year-old girl, who was inside the restaurant having dinner with her family, suffered a gunshot wound and she remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

“We do not believe that the girl and the men injured were known to each other. As with any child, she was an innocent victim of the indiscriminate nature of gun crime.”

Police added that they “arrived at the scene within minutes of the crime being reported.

“Two crime scenes remain in place – at Kingsland High Street and at Colverstone Crescent, where we recovered a motorbike that we believe was used in the shooting and which we now know to have been stolen.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward, said: “We know Londoners will be shocked by what has taken place tonight.

“Our thoughts go to all those affected.

“Fast-moving enquiries are underway and we will update as soon as we can. If anyone has any information, please contact us.”