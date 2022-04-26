Former Citibank exec named head of City of London police force’s insurance fraud unit

A City of London Police car (Wikipeida/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0))

The City of London police has named a former Citibank exec as the head of its crack unit dedicated to tackling insurance fraud.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Hill, who joined the City of London police more than 15 years ago from his previous role as a project manager at Citibank, is set to lead the force’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

The City of London police first set up its IEFD unit in 2012, with a view to combatting insurance fraud across England and Wales.

Over the past decade, the industry backed unit – which is funded by insurers via the Association of British Insurers (ABI) – has recovered £3m worth of assets and secured 594 convictions.

DCI Hill, who graduated with a degree in French language and literature from Swansea University before taking up a job as a financial analyst at Reuters, has worked in various City of London police positions, including in the force’s counter terrorism unit.

“Using both my experience in IFED and other areas of policing, I hope to work with the team to find new methods of disrupting and preventing this type of fraud,” Hill said.