Police name man stabbed to death near St Paul’s Cathedral as Emmanuel Odunlami

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing near St Paul’s Cathedral over the bank holiday weekend as Emmanuel Odunlami.

City of London detectives named 32 year old Emmanuel Odunlami as the victim of a fatal stabbing on 1 May.

Odunlami, from Romford, was found in Gresham Street, EC2V, suffering from a fatal stab wound at 11:30pm.

Police carried out CPR at the scene before the man was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he sadly later died.

Odunlami’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers, police said on Wednesday.

One person was arrested on suspicion of murder and has since been bailed.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for any information.

Commander Umer Khan, from the City of London Police, appealed for anyone with more information to come forward.

Khan said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Emmanuel’s friends and family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information, no matter how small it may seem, to help with our enquiries. Even the smallest piece of information may be significant to our investigation.

“A number of people were in the area at the time of this tragic incident and officers would like anyone with further information to come forward. This can be done anonymously and in confidence.”

Anyone with information should use the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.