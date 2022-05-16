Police charge man over murder near St Paul’s Cathedral

Emmanuel Odunlami

City of London Police have charged a man over the murder of Emmanuel Odunlami near St Paul’s Cathedral.

In a statement today, the force said detectives investigating the murder of Emmanuel Odunlami have charged a man, naming him as Quincy Ffrench-Yethman, 26, of Foyle Road, Tottenham.

He was charged on Monday 16 May 2022 with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday 17 May 2022.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, from Romford, was found in Gresham Street, EC2V, suffering from a fatal stab wound at 11:30pm on May 1, 2022.