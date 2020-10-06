Major evacuation from St Paul's after suspected gas leak

More than 200 people have been evacuated from St Paul’s Cathedral and surrounding businesses after a suspected gas leak.

The London Fire Brigade said it had been called to a restaurant and office block in St Paul’s Churchyard at 1.20pm on Tuesday.

The fire service said it believed it had been a gas leak from a basement. Fifty people were evacuated from the Cathedral and a further 200 from commercial premises in the area.

In an update on Twitter the City of London Police confirmed St Paul’s Churchyard and Creeds Lane had been closed in both directions due to the leak.

City of London Police officers and two fire brigades are in attendance.

