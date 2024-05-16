Brent Hoberman launches PR agency for founders of fast growing start ups

British serial entrepreneur Brent Hoberman has launched a communications agency to support founders building high-growth start ups and scale ups in the UK.

Founders Comms will provide services such as strategy, investor relations, media relations and crisis communications to guide founders through processes such as developing vision, mission and values or preparing for a funding round.

Hoberman’s Founders Forum Group, which he co-founded in 2005 and is now executive chair of, has invested an undisclosed sum into the new business. Its chief executive Carolyn Dawson will take a seat on the board of Founders Comms.

Hoberman said: “The holistic approach that Founders Comms takes when developing a communications strategy really spoke to us – it’s so important to tailor communications to investors, customers, staff, partners and policymakers as a founder builds credibility in a new market.

“We’re excited to partner with Natasha and Rachel to help even more businesses successfully scale.”

Co-founders of the communications agency, Natasha Jones and Rachel Gurney, have experience with senior communications and policy experience working both in-house and at agencies.

Jones, who scaled corporate affairs strategy for fintech Funding Circle before starting her own advisory firm, said: “Communications influences, and is influenced by, every part of your business.

“Effective communications are integral for fast-growth companies, promoting and protecting your reputation while driving commercial growth. Yet many founders don’t implement strategies early enough.”

Meanwhile Gurney most recently worked as global communications director for Kry Livi, Europe’s largest healthtech startup and at Portland Communications.

She said: “We ensure good communications are embedded throughout the entire scaling journey, from idea through exit to public company, delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time.

“Our fractional or project-based model means we can step in and add value as and when it’s needed.”

The new agency was created out of an unmet need for innovators to access senior expertise at an early enough stage to make a meaningful difference.

Founders Comms is already advising a number of organisations, including tech companies Apian and Careology, and will also provide counsel to Tech Nation, which Founders Forum Group bought last year.