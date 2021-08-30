Hackney man due in court for murder of Helen Anderson from Finsbury Park

A man charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in undergrowth close to a main road is due to appear in court.

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road in Hackney, east London, was charged with murder after the body of 41-year-old Helen Anderson was found by a member of the public near the A3 in Guildford, Surrey, on August 23.

He was remanded into custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Guildford on Monday.

Anderson was from Finsbury Park, north London.

Surrey Police said a 51-year-old man from Hackney who was also arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail.