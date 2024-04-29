BabaBoom: Top executive at Cosy Club owner Loungers to sell her kebab restaurant chain

BabaBoom, which has two sites in London, has been put up for sale by the Loungers executive who founded it in 2016.

One of the top bosses at Cosy Club owner Loungers has put the restaurant chain she founded up for sale.

Eve Bugler established kebab eatery BabaBoom in 2016 which now operates two sites in London’s Battersea Rise and Westfield.

Before founding the business, Bugler worked at Nando’s, rising to interim commercial director in India after joining in London as a strategy associate.

She joined Loungers as its chief operating officer in December 2020.

According the pitch document for the business, BabaBoom has a turnover of £2.1m and has generated sales of more than £9m since it was founded.

Writing on LinkedIn, Bugler said: “As we share the BabaBoom sales opportunity it’s a great time to reflect.

“One of the best parts of our success is being part of the growth journey of other start-ups and growing businesses.

“Some of our suppliers we’ve been working with since day one in 2016 and have been by our side through our £9mn+ of sales since.

“We survived Covid together and I think that being open, honest and decent with you our suppliers was the key to you supporting us through the chaotic re-opening period of Ping-mageddon, which enabled us to rebound so quickly.”

The news comes after Loungers said it is trading ahead of expectations for the year, helped by the opening of 36 new sites.

The London-listed firm recorded a 24.7 per cent increase in revenue to £353.5m for the 53 weeks to the end of April.

Like-for-like sales were also up, rising 7.5 per cent across the 53 weeks.

The company credited its success to the rollout of 36 sites, a record for the business and seven more than it opened last year.

Lounges now has 257 sites and said it has “confidence to the continuing strength of the pipeline”.