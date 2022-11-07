Gutsy Loungers sees motorway’s Brightside as retailer launches entire new restaurant chain

Loungers announced today the launch of a new roadside restaurant brand called Brightside, despite the current economic environment. (Photo/Loungers)

The UK cafe and restaurant operator said it has acquired three sites, with the first one set to open on the A38, south of Exeter, in February.

The other two sites will open on the A303 and A38, near Saltash, in the spring.

“We believe there is a gap in the market for a fresh concept that gives customers the option to take a proper break and enjoy wholesome food and great hospitality, in a landscape that is currently dominated by drive-thru and quick service restaurants (QSR) formats,” said Alex Reilley, Loungers’ chairman and founder.

“We believe that Brightside will really shake up what has become an uninspiring sector and that there is potential to roll out Brightside across the UK in the coming years.”

Just like Loungers’ brands Lounge and Cosy Club, Brightside will focus on all-day-dining at a value-for-money price.

“Our expertise in high-quality, great value all-day dining, developed through Lounge and Cosy Club, gives us confidence that Brightside can bring proper hospitality back to roadside dining across the UK,” the chairman added.