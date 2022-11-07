Ryanair’s half-year profit jumps following record summer traffic

Ryanair’s half-year profit has jumped to €1.37bn (£1.20bn) following a record summer period.

The low-cost carrier’s after tax earnings surged from a net loss of €48m last year following a 143 per cent increase in customer numbers, which went up to 95.1m in the six months ended 30 September.

Load factor was at 94 per cent, 15 percentage points up on last year’s levels.

“This summer we operated at 115 per cent of our pre-Covid capacity, completed over 3,000 daily flights and delivered record traffic across peak S.22, despite unprecedented ATC disruptions and regrettable airport security delays (primarily in Q1),” the airliner said in a statement.

Despite a challenging socio-economic environment, Ryanair increased its passenger forecasts for the year ending March to 168 million, as it now expects to deliver a profit after tax of between €1bn and €1.2bn.

“This cautious guidance will remain hugely dependent on not suffering adverse events this winter (as we did last, which were clearly beyond our control),” said chief executive Michael O’Leary.