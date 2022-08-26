Police charge man from Norway, 29, over city stabbing, will appear in court today

Police have charged a man from Norway with attempted murder over a stabbing near Liverpool Street station.

Egidijus Kotovas, 29 of Oslo was arrested by the City of London Police on Thursday.

The victim was stabbed in an unprovoked attack in a doorway in Blomfield Street in the City of London at around 4:10am on Wednesday.

Kotovas was charged this morning with attempted murder and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court today.

