Man charged over attempted robbery and multiple stabbings in Bishopsgate

Screenshot from the police cordon in Bishopsgate (Source: Twitter)

A man has been charged over an attempted robbery and knife attack in the heart of the city.

Louis Parkinson, 25, has been formally accused over an incident last week in Bishopsgate, which led to three people being hospitalised with stab wounds

The City of London Police responded to the incident last week at 9.46am on 6 October. Three victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated and the Major Crime Team launched an investigation.

Colin Bishop, of the City of London Police Major Crime Team, said: “We have charged a man today with a number of serious offences connected with the attempted robbery and knife attack on Bishopsgate last Thursday 6 October 2022.

“Louis Parkinson, 25, from Catherall Street, N5 has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B controlled drug and will appear at court today.

“A search warrant was executed last night in connection with a second suspect who is actively being sought and the investigation continues.”