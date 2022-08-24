Police cordon off Bishopsgate after stabbing in early hours

Police cordoned off an area in Bishopsgate after a man reported being stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

City police have cordoned off Bishopsgate following a stabbing in the early hours of the morning.

The force is investigating after a reported his injury at just after 4am, with pavement around Bishopsgate closed off.

In a statement to City AM, T/Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, from the City of London Police, said: “Officers are investigating after a man self-presented with a stab wound at 4:15am on Wednesday 24 August 2022. He was taken to Royal London Hospital where he is currently in a life-threatening condition.

“Cordons are currently in place on Bishopsgate while enquiries are ongoing.”



The force said the cordon is “affecting the exit from Liverpool Street station and the cordons are likely to remain in place into the morning rush hour.

“Commuters using Liverpool Street Station will need to leave the station via other exits while the cordons remain in place.”