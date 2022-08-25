Police appeal for witnesses in stabbing as man, 20, held for attempted murder

A City of London Police car. A man was stabbed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with a 20-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. (Wikipeida/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0))

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in the city, as a 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim was stabbed in the doorway of Blomfield Street at 4.10am in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in what the City of London Police describe as an ‘unprovoked attack’.

Following the incident, the individual made his way to a nearby cafe where police and paramedics were called, before being taken to hospital. He is now in a stable condition.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in police custody.

On Wednesday morning, Liverpool Street Station was cordoned off around the Bishopsgate area.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Halkett, from the City of London Police, said: “The incident occurred in the early morning hours and detectives are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was in the area of Blomfield Street and Finsbury Circus, EC2M, between 4am – 4:30am on Wednesday 24th August 2022.

“We want to reassure City residents and those who come into the City to work and socialise, that a full and thorough investigation is underway”, the police said.