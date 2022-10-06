Police cordon in place after ‘incident’ in Bishopsgate

A City of London Police car. (Wikipeida/Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0))

A police cordon is in place following an “incident” in the heart of the Square Mile this morning.

City of London Police told commuters to avoid the area, but didn’t say what the incident was.

“We are aware of an incident this morning on #Bishopsgate. Our officers are at the scene and @Ldn_Ambulance are in attendance. A cordon is currently in place.”

According to the Daily Star four people were stabbed, but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

More to follow