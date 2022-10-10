The City is bouncing back: Itsu sees sales surge past pre-Covid levels amid office return

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND – MARCH 23: A Itsu store is closed on March 23, 2020 in Brighton, England. McDonald’s, Nando’s and Costa Coffee were among the businesses who closed their UK stores this week due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, the British government ordered all restaurants to close but exempted those offering take-out. Several closed nonetheless, citing the wellbeing of their employees and customers. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Asian-inspired restaurant chain Itsu has declared London is “back in business” after the capital has endured a protracted footfall recovery from Covid lockdowns.

Itsu’s City sites have seen sales steadily grow throughout the year, with its third quarter shooting beyond pre-Covid levels, the brand said on Monday.

“Increasing numbers” of customers are being served midweek, with Mondays and Fridays “showing similar signs of growth,” Itsu said.

Many office workers were slow to return to the Square Mile after the easing of Covid restrictions earlier this year, with many continuing to work from home for the bulk of the week.

The London-founded chain had experienced “a long journey” re-opening its City restaurants yet had now been “overwhelmed by local support,” group chief financial officer, Greg Thorp, said.

“Despite the changing dynamic of the week, with commuters continuing to work from home on Mondays and Fridays, we’re confident the City is bouncing back,” he said.

In its 2021 full year results, Itsu posted a £86.5m turnover, with a 40 per cent growth on the previous year fuelled by diners returning to restaurants after Covid rules were eased in the second half.