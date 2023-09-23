Arrested woman re-bailed until next year after Wimbledon school crash

Scenes in Wimbledon, south London, where a car has collided with a primary school building. Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE School. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A woman arrested after a Land Rover crashed into a prep school in south-west London, killing two eight-year-old girls, has been re-bailed until January.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, Wimbledon, on the morning of July 6.

Several others were injured when the car crashed into the end-of-term tea party, all have since been discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been has been re-bailed until January.

Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

A Met spokesperson said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”

By Lucas Cumiskey, Press Association