Wimbledon primary school crash: Girl killed, woman arrested, many injured – Met

A Land Rover Defender is seen inside the grounds of The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, where it has collided with a primary school building. Officers, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded to the incident at around 9.54am on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday July 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE School. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

A girl has been killed as a car crashed into a girls’ prep school building.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the incident at The Study Preparatory School in Camp Road, Wimbledon, south-west London, on Thursday.

In a statement, the force said: “We can now confirm that sadly a child has died following an incident where a car collided with a building at a school in Wimbledon.

“We can also confirm that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“There have been further injuries and we await an update from the London Ambulance Service.”

The Met initially said seven children and two adults had been injured in the incident and the driver stopped at the scene.

Police, firefighters and paramedics, including London’s Air Ambulance, responded at around 9.54am on Thursday.

The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond told the the PA news agency that several of those hurt were “critically injured”.

More to follow

Press Association – Josh Payne, Jordan Reynolds and Jacob Phillips,