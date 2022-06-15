Russian man arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of spying for the Kremlin

A Russian man in his 40s has been arrested at Gatwick airport on suspicion of spying for the Kremlin.

Counterterrorism police with Scotland Yard made the swoop reportedly as the suspect was trying to get on a plane and leave the country, according to The Sun.

The Met Police said in a statement to City A.M,: “We can confirm that officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested a man in his 40s at Gatwick Airport on Monday 13 June on suspicion of offences under section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911.”

“He has been taken to a London police station, where he currently remains in police custody. Enquiries continue.”

The suspect is being held at a West London police station, following a joint operation with the Met’s counter-terrorism body SO15 and MI5.