Boxing Day murder: 26-year old Newham man arrested after woman’s body found in East London

Police in London have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in east London.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Earlham Grove in Newham at just before midday on Boxing Day following concerns over the welfare of a resident.

A body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 20s, was found at the address and a 26-year-old man, thought to be known to her, was arrested at the scene.

Officers are working to establish her identity and inform next of kin while a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A crime scene has been put in place.

The Met said the man remains in custody while homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD2000/26Dec.