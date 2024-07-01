Military horses bolt through London again as dramatic moment caught on dash cam

Screenshot from video posted on X by @Davenoisome, showing military horses on the loose

Three military horses caused chaos as they rode through central London today, just months after a similar incident.

The British Army and Metropolitan Police said six animals were now safely taken back, but not before crashing into a vehicle near Victoria and Pimlico.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, @Davenoisome,, shared dash cam footage, which showed at least two of the black horses crashing into his black cab in Pimlico.

The army said the horses were conducting exercises with five soldiers, with the lead horse not being ridden.

The lead was spooked by a London bus, with two others then unseating their riders.

This comes after four military horses bolted through central London back in April.

One of the animals was pictured covered in blood, with footage showing it running into buses and vans in the heart of the capital.

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Horses. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Today, the police and army said they’d worked “swiftly and safely” to recover the animals after they threw off their riders this morning.

According to Sky News, they ran from Seville Street to South Eaton Place in Belgravia. Two other horses continued to Vauxhall Bridge.

The MOD confirmed by 9.55am all horses had been returned to their barracks in Hyde Park.

An Army Spokesperson said: “We can confirm that whilst exercising this morning, three horses from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment became loose from their riders. They were swiftly and safely recovered.

One horse received minor injuries, but no further treatment is required and there were no injuries to the soldiers involved”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: ” We’re aware that a number of horses were loose in central London and worked with the Army to locate them. We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”