Gerry Adams’ libel case against BBC kicks off

Solicitor Paul Tweed and Gerry Adams. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Gerry Adams’ defamation case against the BBC over a programme it ran that alleged he sanctioned the murder of an informer has started at Dublin’s High Court.

The former Sinn Féin president’s legal case stems from a 2016 BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight TV documentary.

The programme focused on Denis Donaldson, a member of Sinn Féin, who was also in the IRA. He was murdered in 2006, four months after Adams revealed that he was an informer for the MI5.

At the time, the murder was condemned by all, including Adams. Adams also denied any involvement in his murder.

But in 2009, the Real IRA admitted to the killing of Donaldson.

The former Sinn Féin president has said the programme the BBC ran, along with an online article, defamed him as he claims it was wrong to allege he sanctioned the murder of Donaldson.

He launched the claim in 2017, but due to several pre-trial discovery motions, the case is only proceeding to trial now and set to last three weeks at Dublin’s High Court.

The BBC denies the broadcast was defamatory and claims the programme was in good faith.

Adams is a prominent figure in Northern Irish politics, having served as Sinn Féin’s leader from 1983 until 2018 and was succeeded by Mary Lou McDonald.

He also played a key role during the peace talks that eventually ended the Troubles when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

However, Adams has always been accused of being a member of the Provisional IRA, a claim which he has always denied.

Unlike in an English libel case, there is a jury for his lawsuit against the BBC. But eyes will be on the Irish court as the British broadcaster will plead as part of its defence that he was a leading member of the IRA and a member of its army council.

According to the Irish Independent, Adams is being represented by senior counsel Declan Doyle and Tom Hogan, instructed by Johnsons Solicitors. He also has a well-known defamation solicitor, Paul Tweed, who is a consultant.

The BBC is represented by senior counsel Eoin McCullough and Paul Gallagher, instructed by Dentons Ireland.