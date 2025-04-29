Ladbrokes owner Entain appoints new top boss

The owner of Ladbrokes, Entain, has appointed a new CEO.

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has named Stella David as its permanent chief executive, effective immediately.

David, who had twice served as interim CEO, steps into the role on a full-time basis as the company seeks to ‘stabilise leadership and accelerate strategic growth’.

Pierre Bouchut, interim chair of the global sports betting and gaming group, said David’s appointment brings continuity at a time of major opportunity for the business.

“Stella is an accomplished and commercial business leader with a long track record of success across multiple industries”, Bouchut said.

“Her appointment provides consistency and stability as the business pursues its many growth opportunities”.

David first joined Entain’s board as a non-executive director in March 2021 and briefly served as chair in April 2024.

She stepped in as interim CEO following the departure of Gavin Isaacs in Febuary – her second temporary term after Jette Nygaards’s resignation in 2023.

“Having taken the time to reflect, I am hugely excited to be leading the business going forward as Entain’s CEO”, she said.

Alongside the announcement, Entain has also released a trading update, reporting a nine per cent rise in net gaming revenue.

This was driven by online growth and performance in its BetMGM joint venture.

Commenting on the move, AJ Bell’s Russ Mould said: “Stella David was the obvious candidate…investors might view her as a safe pair of hands, which might not be a bad thing for Entain given it is no stranger to significant fines and regulatory action”.

David’s appointment comes amid pressure from shareholders like Eminence Capital and Corvex Management, who are pushing for stronger performance and value creation.

Entain’s share price has struggled in recent years despite expanding its global footprint.