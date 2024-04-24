Horses on loose in London ‘accounted for’ by police and Army as four injured

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Horses. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Dramatic social media footage has shown the terrifying moment horses ran through the streets of the capital this morning, with one soaked in blood.

The City of London Police said by 9.44 am that they have been “contained” and the Army would be taking them away. The Met said they are now “accounted for”.

It has been reported that four people were injured during the incident this morning.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement through its Westminster account earlier this morning, saying: “We are aware of a number of horses that are currently loose in central London and are working with colleagues, including the Army, to locate them”.

The City of London Police said: “At around 8.40am, we were called about horses that had became loose and were travelling through the City.

“Our officers have contained two horses on the Highway near Limehouse.

“We’re waiting for an Army horse box to collect the horses and transport them to veterinary care.”

By 10.30, the Met said: “We’re pleased to confirm that all of the horses have been accounted for. We are continuing to liaise with the Army.”

London Fire Brigade’s response after several horses were reported to have bolted in Central London this morning.

A black horse collides with a London Taxi after bolting down the A4 near Aldwych, central London. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Horses. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Videos were shared of two animals galloping down Aldwych in the Square Mile, narrowly missing motorcyclists and other pedestrians.

Other clips showed them running near Tower Bridge and Limehouse tunnel.

A third social media clip showed a horse in the middle of the road, purportedly in Victoria. The Twitter user said the horse was in the area and “collides with a bus”.

The black horse pictured was also shown hitting a black cab, reportedly injuring a member of the public.

According to the Telegraph they were Household Cavalry horses.

A soldier was injured as they broke free, according to the publication and eyewitnesses, and Buckingham Palace Road was closed.

Footage first appeared online by Daniel Hewitt, ITV News.

In a statement from the London Fire Brigade, assistant commissioner Keeley Foster, who helped co-ordinate the Brigade’s response, said: “London Fire Brigade was alerted at around 0830 today to report of several horses that had bolted on Buckingham Palace Road in Central London.

“Crews and officers were mobilised to the scenes of two collisions, including one near Victoria Railway Station where a horse was involved in a collision with a taxi. We also assisted and worked closely with partners after a person fell from a horse in Belgravia Square.

“Due to reports that several horses were unaccounted for, the Brigade’s response for large animal rescues was also alerted, along with the drone team and National Interagency Liaison Officers to assist in the search and the horses were quickly accounted for.”

More to follow.