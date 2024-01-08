City of London Police officer’s trial date set over two rape and one actual bodily harm charges

A City of London Police car

A suspended City of London Police officer charged with two counts of rape and actual bodily harm has had his trial date set.

Daniel Condon appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, 5 January and will face trial on Monday 3 February.

Detective Superintendent Carly Humphreys, Head of professional standards department at the City of London Police, said:

“A serving City of London Police officer has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of Actual Bodily Harm.

“PC Daniel Condon appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, 5 January 2024 and a trial date has been set for Monday, 3 February 2025.

“The charges relate to allegations made against the officer while he was off duty on Saturday 14 May 2022.

“The officer was immediately suspended following his arrest.”