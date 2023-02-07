David Carrick: Rapist Met Police officer sentenced to life in jail

A prison van arrives at Southwark Crown Court where serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick (pictured) has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period. Picture date: Monday January 16, 2023.

Rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will serve at least 30 years behind bars for attacking a dozen women over a 17-year period.

In a two-day sentencing hearing, Southwark Crown Court heard how the 48-year-old “monster” used his power and control to carry out a “catalogue of violent and brutal” sex attacks between 2003 and 2020.

His victims spoke of how they had “encountered evil”, and the court was told Carrick sent one of his victims a photograph of himself with a work-issue gun, saying: “Remember I am the boss.”

The court also heard how he told another woman he was the “safest person that she could be with and that he was a police officer” before taking her back to his nearby flat to rape her.

Screen grab taken from PA Video of Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb during a live broadcast from Southwark Crown Court, London, delivering her remarks ahead of the sentencing of Pc David Carrick for “violent and brutal sexual offences” against a dozen women. Picture date: Tuesday February 7, 2023.

Carrick, who was sacked from the force following his conviction, was handed 36 life sentences with a minimum term of 32 years.

The sex predator previously admitted 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape and charges of sexual assault, controlling and coercive behaviour and false imprisonment.

Deducting the number of days he had spent in custody from his minimum term on Tuesday, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told the defendant: “These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty.”

Josh Payne and Henry Vaughan – Press Association