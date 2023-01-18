City of London Police investigating 14 officers for misconduct charges

The City of London police is investigating 14 of its officers for misconduct charges, although none are believe to be involved in any sexual offences, City A.M. can exclusively reveal.

As the smallest territorial police force in England and Wales with just 958 officers, the number of cases accounts for a relatively high proportion of its staff.

This week the Metropolitan Police, the largest force in the country, has been crippled by new revelations about officers abusing their power in the wake of now-sacked officer David Carrick admitting a series of sexual assaults and rapes over 18 years.

Carrick, 48, once a highly trusted armed officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was revealed as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

Since the revelations, the Met has launched Project Onyx, which asks forces to review historic closed claims of misconduct, and as as a result the conduct of between 800-1,000 bobbies is being looked into.

In the City of London Police, according to information obtained by a Freedom of Information request from City A.M. investigations against officers stretch back to 2018.

Fourteen officers are accused of misconduct charges including breaches of honesty and integrity, for discreditable conduct, and challenging and reporting improper actions by other officers.

It is understood none of the live investigations relate to sexual misconduct charges.

None of the four officers are being investigated under the category of ‘authority, respect and courtesy’, which includes breaches relating to sexual relations, have committed such acts, it is also understood.

Previous freedom of information requests to the City of London Police show that seven officers are currently on restricted duties or suspended due to misconduct charge, but only two since 2018.

The City of London Corporation declined to comment.

Following this week’s Metropolitan Police revelations, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said weak policies and decision making meant Carrick was able to stay in the force for 20 years, despite repeated complaints against him.

It has been revealed that more than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff, previously accused of domestic violence and sexual offences are having allegations against them reviewed,

Yesterday, home secretary Suella Braverman said it’s likely more `Met Police abuse cases will come to the fore as the force investigates almost 800 cases.

In the cases under review, which affect 800 officers, allegations were made but no further action taken.

The Met issued a further clarification today saying there had been “widespread media reporting” which may have “inadvertently given the impression that there are in the region of 800 to 1,000 Met officers actively under investigation for sexual misconduct.”.

Saying these reports may cause concern, the Met sought to clarify that these are reviews into completed cases, not live cases.

List of misconduct charges since 2018:

2018

Confidentiality

Authority, Respect and Courtesy

Duties and Responsibilities

2021

Duties and Responsibilities

Fitness for Duty

Honesty and Integrity

Discreditable Conduct

Equality and Diversity

Authority, Respect and Courtesy

Unknown

2022