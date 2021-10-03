Serving Met Police officer arrested and charged with rape

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape, the Crown Prosecution Service said late on Sunday evening.

David Carrick, 46, from Stevenage will appear in court tomorrow.

The CPS said: ‘The CPS has today authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 46, with one count of rape following an alleged attack on a woman on the night of 4 September 2020.

It is believed that Carrick served in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection unit, the same unit in which Wayne Couzens – sentenced this week for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard – served.

Met Police commissioner Cressida Dick “I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence. I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too.

“Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.”

