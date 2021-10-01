Editorial: Accountability at the Met has to start with Cressida Dick

Sometimes, often no fault of their own, chief execs and bosses must fall on their swords for the good of an organisation. Whether it’s bad behaviour, greed, or simply a culture – even when the blame cannot be placed squarely on the corner office, sometimes the only way for trust to be restored is a change at the top.

The Metropolitan Police has now reached that point. Commissioner Cressida Dick’s position feels increasingly untenable.

The murder of Sarah Everard has rocked the capital’s faith in the police. The sad truth is that many communities lost their faith in the police a long time ago. Sabina Nessa’s murder was no less grim. Last year London recorded more than a hundred homicides for the sixth year in a row. Every one is as much a tragedy as these two, recent high-profile cases.

None of these murders are Dick’s fault, of course, but if the job of the police is to prevent such crimes, at some point there has to be some accountability.

The questions over her suitability for the role have grown ever since she was appointed – itself a controversial move after leading the operation that killed Jean Charles de Menezes.

During her tenure, Dick has faced calls for her resignation after the botched handling of Operation Midland, been personally censured for obstruction in the independent inquiry into the 1987 death of Daniel Morgan (an inquiry which described the Met as ‘institutionally corrupt’) and then for the ludicrously heavy-handed policing of the vigil commemorating Sarah Everard’s death on Clapham Common, in which young women were dragged away by uniformed officers – a chilling recreation of what had occurred days earlier.

It is hard to believe that an effective corporate board would continue with a chief executive with such a tarnished record.

The Met needs to be accountable to Londoners – and that starts, as it always should, at the top.

